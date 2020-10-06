Niti Taylor Announces Her Covid Wedding with Parikshit Bawa, Watch Video

TV actress Niti Taylor has tied the knot with her Army officer beau Parikshit Bawa. The ceremony was an intimate one with just immediate families of the bride and groom in attendance. Niti shared in an interview, “We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually.”

Niti explained that they were initially planning to tie the knot by the end of October but had to prepone the wedding date to August and marry on the date of their engagement. Niti and Parikshit got engaged on the same day last year as they tied the knot this year, August 13. Niti added that the couple's sisters based abroad could not attend the wedding ceremony due to coronavirus restraints but they will have a celebration when normalcy returns.

Niti shared a compilation video of her gurudwara wedding with Parikshit on social media. She captioned her post as, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding. I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband". Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021 (sic)."

Niti also shared that the couple hasn’t planned a honeymoon. She said, “That will happen once things become normal again and after we celebrate with our family and friends."