Niti Taylor Gets Husband Parikshit Bawa's Name Tattooed on Finger as 2nd Month Anniversary Gift

TV actress Niti Taylor, who had a quiet wedding amidst the coronavirus pandemic, has tattooed the name of her husband on her finger. In an Instagram post, she said that the tattoo on the ring finger of her left hand was a two-month anniversary present for husband Parikshit Bawa.

Niti shared videos and photos from the inking session and wrote, "For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband's name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half. And yes the cute little cake. To many more celebrations."

Niti and Parikshit tied the knot with on August 13 and she shared a glimpse of the celebrations in a video and a series of pictures on Instagram. "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet, and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding," Niti said.

Niti Taylor is best known for her playing Nandini Murthy in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She has also starred in TV shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.