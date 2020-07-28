Niti Taylor On Being Subjected to Incessant Trolling Online: I Was Shocked and Scared

Actress Niti Taylor, best known for her coming-of-age show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan has been the victim of incessant trolling and bullyong online. The actress also opened up about the scary reality of online abuse when her family and in-laws were also involved.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Niti talked about how she gets trolled for almost "everything." She also said that recently someone wished that she would suffer from Covid-19. The actress said that nowadays she deletes negative comments from her social media.

Niti also said that when she blocks abusive trolls, new ones pop up immediately. “This seems like a vicious circle. I was shocked and scared, initially this meaningless trolls did affect my mental peace. I’m thankful to those who’ve been nice to me," she said.

She also opened up about a horrific incident where the security guard of her new flat was involved in giving out her personal information. She had first tweeted about it, saying that even her four year-old niece was getting hate online.

“I shifted to a new place within two days after I came to know about the involvement of my guard. These morphed and naked photos were sent to my family on Instagram. My father saw it first, so we stopped my mother to even check her inbox. Messages and videos of romantic scenes from my TV shows were also sent to my in-laws,” she further elaborated on the incident.

Niti, who is engaged to Parikshit Bawa said that trolls even have a problem with her getting married. The actress also added that she might deactivate her social media accounts again.