Niti Taylor on Reuniting with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan: We're Waiting For an Opportunity

TV actress Niti Taylor shot to fame with shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and Ishqbaaz. Her pairing with actor Parth Samthaan in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was a huge hit among teenage audiences and fans are eager to see them together again.

Niti spoke about reuniting with Parth in a recent interview with Times of India. "How can I say when will I be working with Parth Samthaan again? Firstly, let the lockdown come to an end. Talking about Parth, he's doing really well for himself right now but if we do get an opportunity then we will work together. We can't give the opportunity to our own selves. Somebody has to give it to us. So, we are waiting for that," she said.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan had three seasons which were aired between 2014 and 2018.

Recalling one unforgettable memory from the time she spent with Parth on the sets of the show, Niti narrated an incident from the shooting of season 3. They were in the middle of the road and it started raining suddenly. "It was around 4 or 5am in the morning and we both (Parth and Niti) were freezing and drinking coffee. Then they (production team) gave us energy drinks. This was the last scene and we were done for the day.

"What was funny about it was the tyre in the scene that was moving sideways instead of straight and because of the tyre we had to give so many retakes. We were literally freezing and Sir would be like 'Ek take aur Ek take aur'. Hamari toh bilkul jaan chali gayi thi (We were almost dead). But it was fun because we were laughing and that is one of the fresh memories," she said.

