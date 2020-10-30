Niti Taylor Shares Cute Boomerang Video with Husband Parikshit Bawa, Posts Humorous Caption

TV actress Niti Taylor got married to Parikshit Bawa recently and is behaving like every newly wed should - much in love and adorable. She posted a funny but cute boomerang video on Instagram on Thursday, which has gone viral on the internet.

Fans of the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actress have been going ga-ga over the mushy real-life chemistry between the couple. In the clip, Niti looks pretty in a red outfit. The video has Neha Kakkar's new song playing in the background.

The actress wrote, "My husband would take a bullet for me...But he'd criticise the way I drove him to the hospital afterwards." Take a look:

Niti has been showering love on her husband since the wedding. She recently got Parikshit's name inked on her ring finger. Sharing glimpses of herself getting the tattoo made, Niti had written, "For the longest time, it was my dream that the day I got married, I want to get a tattoo of my husband's name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my second monthly anniversary gift to my better half."

Read: Niti Taylor Gets Husband Parikshit Bawa's Name Tattooed on Finger as 2nd Month Anniversary Gift