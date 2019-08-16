Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
Niti Taylor got engaged to her school time friend Parikshit Bawa last week.
Image courtesy: Niti Taylor/ Instagram
Niti Taylor got engaged to her school time friend Parikshit Bawa on Tuesday (August 13). The Ishqbaaz actress shared a glimpse of her engagement ceremony with a picture. The duo looked so much in love as they exchanged rings at a grand ceremony. Both Niti and Parikshit colour co-ordinated their outfit for the day. Niti looked every bit eternal in the shimmery lehenga. The actress opted for a pair of earing with it. Meanwhile, Parikshit looked dapper in a white sherwani. Sharing it on her Instagram account, Niti wrote, "He liked it and he put a ring on it* (SIC)"
In a post-engagement conversation with the Times of India, Niti said, “I knew Parikshit from school and back then, we were good friends. A few months ago, we reconnected on Instagram. When I started to know him better, I realised that he is a gem of a person. I met him in Delhi. My parents met him too, and they also liked him a lot. The best part about having Parikshit in my life is that we share the same qualities.”
When asked about her plans for getting married the actress said, “We don’t plan to get married this year. Hopefully, it should happen next year. My fiancé’s job takes him to different places, while I am currently based in Mumbai.”
A day prior to her engagement, Niti has shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony on the photo-sharing platform. The actress looked breathtaking in an olive green outfit. She paired it with flower jewellery. The post reads, “To love laughter and happily ever after.”
On the work front, Niti made her TV debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She was seen in several TV shows in the past including Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhaan India, Laal Ishq, Khatra Khatra Khatra and others.
