English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
Nitin Bali, one of the most successful exponents of the remix era in Bollywood, has died in a road accident.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Nitin Bali, one of the most successful exponents of the remix era in Bollywood, has died in a road accident. He was a popular during the ‘90s and many of his songs like Nele Neele Amber Pe and Na Jaane Kahan Kho Gaya were chartbusters. He was 47 and married to TV actor Roma Bali.
As per a Spotboye report, Bali met with an accident on Thursday morning. While travelling from Malad to Borivali, his car hit a divider. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was given the basic treatment. He received stitches for his facial injuries and then he was sent home.
After reaching Malad, he suddenly started vomiting blood and his blood pressure dropped. Soon, his heart beat rate dropped and then he collapsed. He was brought to the hospital, but was soon declared dead. As per Spotboye, Bali’s niece has confirmed the news.
Bali was one of the initial singers who tried their hands in the growing market of remixed songs. His remixed version of song Neele Neele Amber Pe, which was originally used in 1983 film Kalaakaar starring Kunal Goswami, became an instant hit and started an era of similar songs.
As per a Spotboye report, Bali met with an accident on Thursday morning. While travelling from Malad to Borivali, his car hit a divider. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was given the basic treatment. He received stitches for his facial injuries and then he was sent home.
After reaching Malad, he suddenly started vomiting blood and his blood pressure dropped. Soon, his heart beat rate dropped and then he collapsed. He was brought to the hospital, but was soon declared dead. As per Spotboye, Bali’s niece has confirmed the news.
Bali was one of the initial singers who tried their hands in the growing market of remixed songs. His remixed version of song Neele Neele Amber Pe, which was originally used in 1983 film Kalaakaar starring Kunal Goswami, became an instant hit and started an era of similar songs.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...