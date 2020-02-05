Nitin Mukesh Singing Raj Kapoor Classics at Grandson Armaan Jain's Wedding will Make You Nostalgic

Armaan Jain's grand three-day wedding got a touch of nostalgia as memories of his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor were revived at one of the functions. Nitin Mukesh sang some of the classic songs from Raj Kapoor films, including Mera Joota Hai Japani. It was an emotional moment for Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor's daughter, as she danced to the songs with her son Armaan at his wedding.

It was the coming together of the second generations of two legendary names in Hindi cinema - actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and singer Mukesh, who had collaborated on several films. Mukesh was Raj Kapoor's almost exclusive singing voice in almost all of his films, and his son Nitin Mukesh evoked their bond by singing those songs at Kapoor's grandson Armaan's wedding.

Rima is the sister of Rishi, Rajiv and Randhir Kapoor. The entire Kapoor clan, including sisters Karisma and Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor came together as Armaan Jain tied the knot with fiance Anissa Malhotra on Monday, February 3. Many Bollywood bigwigs were also spotted gracing the occasion.

After the grand wedding ceremony, the couple threw a reception party on February 4, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and numerous others.

Tuesday night's reception was an even bigger musical event with Kareena-Karisma, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan and Kiara Advani taking to the stage to perform for the newly-weds and their guests.

