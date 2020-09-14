Nitin Tej Ahuja Appointed CEO of Producers Guild of India

Industry veteran Nitin Tej Ahuja has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Producers Guild of India (PGI).

"As a long time observer and admirer of the Guild's wide-ranging and pathbreaking initiatives in championing the interests of content producers, I am honoured to serve in the continuation of the Guild's untiring efforts. I look forward to working closely with the PGI president and members as we navigate the challenges brought about by the global pandemic and the vastly different landscape that awaits us in the post-Covid world," Ahuja shared in a statement.

A statement issued by PGI describes the newly appointed CEO talking about his career spanning more than two decades, in which he has worked across various sectors in the media and entertainment industry including film, music, television, radio and publishing.

Talking about Ahuja's appointed as the new CEO, PGI President Siddharth Roy Kapur said: "I have known Nitin for many years as someone with an expansive and in-depth understanding of the media and entertainment industry. He is uniquely equipped with the knowledge, experience and ability to take on the challenges and to build on the opportunities that will be presented by the unprecedented times ahead of us. I am confident that in this role, Nitin will be a huge asset to the PGI and to the industry as we move forward."

Ahuja's appointment as the CEO of the PGI comes after former CEO Kulmeet Makkar passed away earlier this year. Makkar succumbed to a massive heart attack in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on May 1.