Did Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan Take Drugs During 'Kedarnath' Shoot? Co-star Has This to Say

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14 last year left the country in shock. Many fans were heartbroken and there have been endless speculations regarding the reason behind his death. On top of this, the investigation into the manner of Sushant’s death highlighted the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood which is currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In the latest statement to the NCB, actress and Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly accused Sara Ali Khan of drugging him. She said the duo got hooked on to drugs on the sets of Kedarnath. This statement has courted a new controversy.

Now actor Nitish Bharadwaj has come forward to talk about the alleged drug consumption. For the first time, Nitish shared screen space with Sara and Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

In an interview with The Times of India, the Mahabharata actor recalled a discussion with Sara and actress Pooja Gor where the former had told her about the increasing drug problem in the film industry. He told her to stay away from drugs as she had a better career ahead. She too convinced him that she had never touched them in the past and would never do so in the future.

Nitish further revealed that the late actor used to smoke cigarettes, but he was sharp-minded and anyone who consumes drugs would not have a sharp mind. Remembering their discussions on cosmology, planets, and galaxies, he maintained that he was very wise. He also mentioned that while working for the romantic drama, he never saw the actors “with heavy eyes” or “on a trip”.

During the interview, the actor revealed that his last message to the Kai Po Che star was just 36 hours before he lost his life. The two were supposed to spend an evening where Sushant had promised him to show the stars, but it could not happen.

