Nitish Bhardwaj Shares How His Daughters Got Angry With Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year came as a shock for the entire film industry as well as his fans. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. According to a police investigation, he had died by suicide.

As the late actor’s first death anniversary is approaching, many people from the industry have been sharing their memories with him. Recently, actor Nitish Bhardwaj recalled an emotional anecdote while working with Sushant for the film Kedarnath.

Nitish recently shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film where he is accompanied by Sushant, Sara Ali Khan and his twin daughters. In the post, he wrote that this photograph was clicked on April 30, 2018, when they were shooting for an underwater scene at Khopoli Training Center. On that day, his daughters — Devyani and Shivranjani — had visited the sets to watch the shooting.

He mentioned that since his children are quite curious about a lot of things in the world, they soon befriended Sushant and Sara. While chatting, they told Sushant that they will be celebrating their 6th birthday in May and he had promised them to call and wish them. However, he could not call them and the kids kept waiting. Their father then explained to them that Sushant must be busy.

The Mahabharata actor further recalled that while they were still shooting for the romantic drama, Sushant suddenly remembered his promise made to his daughters. He immediately requested Nitish to connect him with them. When Devyani and Shivranjani came online, Sushant apologised for not being able to keep his promise. He started talking in a childlike tone and Shivranjani accepted his apology. However, Devyani remained annoyed. When Nitish pleaded with Devyani to talk, she agreed but told the Kai Po Che actor that she was still upset.

Sushant made sure that he brought back the smile on the kid’s face and made the baby talk. She eventually forgave him.

Sharing this anecdote, Nitish maintained that Sushant was not like a lot of other actors who develop an ego on getting stardom. He said he was grounded and could apologise to anyone in an instant.

