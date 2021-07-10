Nivedita Bhattacharya Has This to Say on Maintaining Privacy About Her Marriage with Kay Kay Menon

Television actress Nivedita Bhattacharya, who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, recently revealed her love story with actor Kay Kay Menon in an interview with Free Press Journal. The two met during their theatre days, when during the rehearsals of a play they started interacting with each other. Both of them had a common set of friends. The two used to hang out with the same set of people and that’s when love blossomed between them.

Both the actors were finding their respective ways and were at the cusp of doing good projects. After their careers took off, the pair decided to get hitched as it would be better to pay the rent of one house than two different homes. Over the years, the couple has always kept their relationship private and never spoken much about the same.

When asked during the interview, why they don’t talk much about their relationship, Nivedita said that both she and her husband believe that their work should do the talking and not their personal lives. She added that marriage is a part of their lives and there’s no need to talk about it all the time. Although they are public figures, they should only be in the limelight because of their work and not because of any other reason. Those who are close to them know about their marriage.

On the professional front, Nivedita recently worked on a project called Shaadisthan which released on Disney+ Hotstar, while Kay Kay Menon was seen in Netflix’s Ray, a collection of four short stories based on celebrated director and writer Satyajit Ray’s work. Both have received accolades and appreciation for their work.

