Nivedita Saraf Pens Emotional Note Remembering Her Mother

Actor Nivedita Saraf shared a charming memory on Instagram while also sharing an emotional note remembering her mother, “It’s been 7 years since I went to my mother’s house and I never imagined my life without her, my guru, friend, and everything,” wrote the veteran Marathi actor.

Many in the comments called them, “World’s best mother and daughter”, and praised their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivedita Ashok Saraf (@nivedita_ashok_saraf)

Nivedita is an ardent social media user. She owns a YouTube channel called Nivedita Saraf Recipes, where she shares her recipes and cooking tips with her fans. On the work front, Nivedita is playing the popular character of Asawari in Aggabai Sasubai, which airs on Zee Marathi.

Nivedita Saraf got married to Ashok Saraf in 1990. At the time, Ashok was 43 and Nivedita was just 25 years old. However, their love and affection for each other show that the 18-year-old age gap proved to be no hurdle in their love story.

They two first met at a play together, and gradually went on to appear in several movies like Navri Mile Navryala and Ashi hi banva banavi. Although they starred in these movies together, it was not until they filmed for Dhumdhadaka that they started talking. It was the beginning of a new friendship that soon blossomed into love. Ashok Saraf and Nivedita got married at Mangeshi Temple, Goa. Nivedita and Ashok have a son named Aniket Saraf. He is a popular pastry chef.

Ashok Saraf has been part of numerous Bollywood as well as Marathi films, often as a recurring comic relief in many 90s films. To the audience outside the Marathi circuit, the actor is best known for his work in Hum Paanch in the 90s.

