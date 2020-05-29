Nivin Pauly Celebrates 5 Years of His Hit Malayalam Film Premam

Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi starrer Premam release to packed theatres on May 29, 2015. The actor celebrated the five year anniversary of the film's release, sharing a special poster on Twitter.

The coming-of-age musical romantic drama film was written, edited, and directed by Alphonse Puthren. Theatres in Kerala went houseful when the film released. They had a long queue of movie lovers, mostly college goers, waiting to get tickets for the films.

As the movie clocked five years today, Nivin Pauly, who sot to fame with its success, reminisced about the hit.

Premam changed the career graph of Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran and Sai Pallavi. Nivin in the role of George, a college student developing an infatuation for his assistant professor Malar (Sai Pallavi), won the hearts of the audience, gradually developing a Malar wave amongst youngsters.

Sai Pallavi, who went makeup free for the film, had said that she is still recognised as Malar Teacher in Kerala. She stated that people just don't call her Malar, but their own Malar. She was quoted as saying by Film Companion, "It happened recently, actually. A few months ago I was with my sister and a Malayali lady spotted me and asked 'Ente Malar aano?' which means 'Are you my Malar?' My sister and I got so emotional. They don't just say Malar, they say 'my Malar'. It's different to do a film and have people appreciate it, but when people own a character even 5 years later, that’s something else. That's a moment I'll never forget."

