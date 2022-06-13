Nivin Pauly-Starrer Mahaveeryar Gets A Release Date; Know Details

The fantasy film, Mahaveeryar, starring actors Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Lal, and Shanvi Srivastava is all set to hit the theatres next month, on July 21. Pauly, who will be playing one of the lead roles in the film, shared the release date of the film via his official Instagram handle. Dropping a poster of Mahaveeryar, Pauly wrote, “Mahaveeryar releasing worldwide in theatres near you on July 21, 2022”.

As Pauly shared the poster of Mahaveeryar, fans expressed excitement to witness another blockbuster from the actor. However, many were interested in knowing about the release of Thuramukham. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, Pauly-starrer Thuramukham was supposed to be out in the theatres on June 10. However, no update regarding its release has been shared by the makers.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans are enthralled to see director Abrid Shine attempting a fantasy drama for the first time. Spilling the beans about the fantasy drama, Pauly had earlier stated that Mahaveeryar will be having some time travel elements as well as some courtroom proceedings. However, the exact plot of the film remains under the wraps.

Earlier this year, a one-and-a-half-minute teaser of the film was also released which promised a heady blend of fantasy, historical, legal and time-travel genres.

Watch here:

Mahaveeryar also features actors, including Lalu Alex, Asif Ali, Siddique, and Shanvi Srivastava in pivotal roles. The story is said to be adapted from a tale written by the award-winning author M Mukundan. While it is the first time Shine is opting for a fantasy drama, the project will mark the director’s third collaboration with Pauly.

Meanwhile, the actor’s previous outing in the Malayalam industry was the comedy-entertainer Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. Pauly also has several other movies such as Padavettu, Shekhara Varma Rajavu, and Gangster of Mundanmala in the pipeline.

