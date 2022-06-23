Nivin Pauly's 2016 Film Action Hero Biju Gets a Sequel; What We Know

The sequel to Nivin Pauly-starrer Action Hero Biju is on the horizon. The first instalment of the film was released in 2016 and made much of a splash at the Mollywood box office. While details on the sequel currently remain scarce, the original Action Hero Biju starred Anu Emmanuel, Joju George, Kalabhavan Preman, Rohini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vindhuja Menon in pivotal roles, in addition to Pauly.

The sequel, currently titled Action Hero Biju 2, will be produced by Nivin Pauly under his home banner and it was recently confirmed in the press release regarding the release date of the actor’s Mahaveeryar, which is directed by Abrid Shine.

The press release consisted of a list of upcoming movies produced by Nivin Pauly’s production house, and among films like Thaaram, Shekhara Varma Rajavu, and Dear Students, the name of the sequel was also included.

The original stars Nivin Pauly as Sub-inspector Biju Paulose and depicts the realistic life of a Kerala cop. Written and directed by Abride Shine, the cop thriller had a screenplay by Muhammed Shafeekh.

Coming to Nivin Pauly’s work front, the actor is waiting for the release of Mahaveeryar, which is slated to come in theatres on July 21. Based on a story by M Mukundan, the film features Asif Ali, and Shanvi Srivatsav in lead roles, along with Nivin Pauly. Meanwhile, it also has actors Lal, Lalu Alex, and Sidhique in some pivotal roles.

The film marks Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali’s reunion after more than a decade and also Shanvi Srivastav’s debut in Malayalam cinema.

