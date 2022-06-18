Niyaa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit Tenali Rama Overnight, Opens Up About Financial Struggle During Pandemic

After staying away from the TV screens for almost three years, Niyaa Sharma is ready to make a comeback and entertain her fans. The TV actress, who was last seen in the comedy-drama Tenali Rama, will be making her comeback with Kundali Bhagya. Niyaa’s fans will be enjoying her opposite Tere Liye famed actor Shakti Arora, who has taken over from show lead Dheeraj Dhoopar. Niyaa, in an interview with The Times Of India, has opened up on her three-year-long break. She has also revealed that it stretched as she lost her father to cancer in February 2020.

On why she quit Tenali Rama overnight, Niyaa said that it was hard for her to work on “historical comedy” when her father was battling cancer and she was ferrying between Mumbai and her hometown. The Times Of India quoted her as saying, “She shares, “I couldn’t take up any work after Tenali Rama. I had to quit the show overnight because my father fell sick. He was battling cancer. Imagine doing a historical comedy when you are going through a massive setback on the personal front. I am the only child and was required to shuttle between Mumbai and my hometown, Faridabad (Uttar Pradesh), to admit him to a hospital.”

She added that despite her doing everything possible and taking care of her father, Niyaa’s father passed away two months later. Niyaa added, “I stayed back to sort everything on the financial front for my mother.” Further, Niyaa revealed that after losing her father, for almost a year, the actress was not in a state of mind to get back to work. The actress added, “I was a mess. I still haven’t recovered from the loss and will never be able to but I have learnt to live with it now. I realised that I had to get back to work, as I was strapped for money, especially during the pandemic.”

Detailing her financial struggles during the pandemic, Niyaa revealed that even her husband Anubhav Shah had to take a pay cut during that period. Talking about herself she revealed that she survived the crippling phase by doing commercials because it was “difficult to get a show”, as the “budgets were slashed.” Calling Kundali Bhagya a huge opportunity, the actress added, “I wasn’t even getting one-fourth of my original fee. Besides, good opportunities were not coming my way. In between, I shot many commercials just to run my kitchen. I am glad to be offered Kundali Bhagya at such a time. It is a big opportunity for me.” For those who don’t know, Niyaa tied the knot in November 2019 with her long-time beau Anubhav, who is into events.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.