NMK’s Seeman Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Team For Kadaisi Vivasayi

If his portfolio of work — Kaaka Muttai, Kuttrame Thandanai, and Aandavan Kattalai — is considered, there really is something distinct about Tamil filmmaker M Manikandan that separates him from his contemporaries. Manikandan’s fourth film, Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer), was possibly the most moving of the bunch.

The movie, which stars Nallandi, an 80-year-old man, vividly illustrates that agriculture is more than a job; it is a way of life. Both Yogibabu and Vijay Sethupathi had relatively small parts. The film was released on February 12 and has received widespread acclaim.

Now, Seeman, the leader of the Naam Tamilar Katchi Party, is praising the film and its team. Seeman mentioned in a statement that he enjoyed witnessing the Last Farmer’s pre-screening. He also praised Manikandanm and everyone who worked on it.

“To that extent, the picture was really moving. Manikandan deserves as much credit as he did for the idea of creating such a film and bringing it to the public," he continued. The Last Farmer is not just a film, it is a lesson for each of us,” Seeman said.

Kadaisi Vivasayi conveys a social message on rural farmers’ challenges and the importance of natural farming. The touching film about agriculture, an industry that many people have abandoned, is unusual in that it preaches positivity about divinity and nature.

Manikandan has stuck a chord with the people who saw the most wonderful on-screen interpretation of how our indigenous agriculture, heritage, and way of life are being twisted and destroyed in a commercialised world.

With their extremely realistic acting, the old man who portrays a farmer and his brother, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, have contributed a lot of weight to the film.

