No, Akshay Kumar doesn’t have a Cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Says Anees Bazmee
While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in the new film.
While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in the new film.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently revealed that he will be directing the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
The first look posters of the film have also been out where Kartik Aaryan is flaunting Akshay Kumar's famous printed yellow kurta look. Since the announcement, several reports have been surfacing that say that Akshay Kumar will be having a cameo in the film, reprising the role of Dr. Aditya Srivastava. However, Bazmee has quashed these rumours.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker said, “No, Akshay Kumar doesn’t have a cameo; this is a different film with a different cast. I don’t think anyone can replace Akshay.”
The director is next releasing his multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Talking about the film, he said, “For me, it has always been about making clean comedies; there is no place for vulgarity and buffoonery in my work. If you have command over your writing, you don’t have to resort shortcuts like double meaning dialogue to make people laugh; the humour should come out of the situation, even a serious one, like the cliff-hanger climax of Welcome with 25 people hanging on to dear life.”
Pagalpanti is slated to release on November 8, 2019. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on July 31, 2019.
