No B'day Celebrations For Sandalwood Star Shiva Rajkumar This Year But...

Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar will be turning 60 on July 12. His fans were hoping for some big-scale birthday celebrations since the actor has not been able to hold celebrations in the last two years, due to the pandemic.

However, even though the pandemic situation is way better now, it is unfortunate that he will not be holding celebrations this year either. As you might have guessed, the reason is the passing of his brother Puneeth Rajkumar in November last year.

This is the first time Shivarajkumar will be spending his birthday without his brother and he does not want to hold any celebrations as a tribute to his brother. He has also said that he has still not gotten over the pain of losing Puneeth and hence celebrations are not going to happen.

A few days ago, close aides of Puneeth Rajkumar revealed that he had big plans for his elder brother’s 60th birthday and was planning for a surprise celebration. Unfortunately, he passed away before it could happen and fans have been left teary eyed-ever since they got to know about Appu’s wish.

However, the word is that despite no celebrations, Shivarajkumar has a surprise gift for his fans on the occasion of his birthday. Speculation is rife that the surprise gift is the announcement of a new film or some development for his upcoming films. Shiva Rajkumar’s untitled film with director Kotresh may get a title that is the best bet for most of Shiva Rajkumar’s fans. The film is touted to be a political thriller.

Shiva Rajkumar’s most recent movie Bairagee, directed by Vijay Milton, opened to a positive response on July 1, with the actor even hinting at a sequel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.