No Bitterness Between Vijay and His Mother, Says Actor’s Father SA Chandrasekhar

Tamil film star Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar has rubbished claims of any bitterness between the actor and his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar. In an exclusive interview to News18 Tamil, the 76-year-old filmmaker said there is no truth in the claims that he and Shoba were made to wait outside Vijay’s house and the actor asked only his mother to come inside. Chandrasekhar said he and his son do have some problems, but there is no bitterness between Vijay and Shoba.

The strained relationship between Vijay and his father took another ugly turn when the actor filed a case in a Chennai court last week against his parents alleging they were using his name for their political agenda. A political forum - Vijay Makkal Iyakkam - founded by Chandrasekhar and named after the actor irked Vijay.

Chandrasekhar recently claimed in the court that the political forum had already been dissolved earlier this year. According to Times of India, Chandrasekhar told the court that the political forum was established under his presidency in Chennai on July 8, 2020.

But during a general body meeting of the organisation on February 28 this year, it was decided to dissolve Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with immediate effect. He also said that all the members of the organisation had tendered their resignation and they now remain as “general fans of actor Vijay”. The court later adjourned the case till October 29.

Chandrasekhar revealed to News18 Tamil about the origins of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. He said he first started Vijay Fan Club after the actor gained popularity. The 76-year-old filmmaker, who is known for making movies on social issues, said he later changed the name to Vijay Charity Forum. The filmmaker added that he encouraged Vijay’s fans to form local branches of the organisation in every village.

Chandrasekhar further said Vijay People’s Movement or Vijay Makkal Iyakkam was the next avatar of the organisation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here