'No Chamchas to Receive, No Airport Look': Rishi Kapoor Hails Sara Ali Khan's Simplicity

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan won over the Internet after her pictures of pulling her own luggage went viral on social media. Sara was snapped balancing a trolley full of luggage at the Mumbai airport as she checked out of the gates and made her way to the car. As soon as the pictures emerged online, netizens couldn't stop gushing about the actress' humility.

Now, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for his cancer treatment, has also heaped praise on the young actress for being so grounded.

Super impressed by Sara, Kapoor tweeted: "Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake, no dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!"

Sara has established her own identity in the industry in a very short span of time. Despite being a part of the royal family, Sara still likes to keep her appearance and lifestyle simple and that's one of the reasons why so many people adore her.

On the work front, Sara is coming together with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romance-drama film. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.

Sara and Kartik became the talk of the town when the former confessed having a celebrity crush on the actor on national television while appearing on Koffee With Karan in 2018.

Sara also has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

