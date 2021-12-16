'No Change in Title: Kallan Director Chandra Thangaraj Stands His Ground Against Threats

Writer-turned-filmmaker Chandra Thangaraj, whose debut directorial Kallan is all-set to hit the theatres in January 2022, has been threatened and asked to change the title of the movie. Kallan, a crime thriller, is set in the late 1980s. However, the director, as well as the producer and actor of the film, have constantly received threat calls from some social groups ever since the title of the film was announced.

The social groups want the title of the film to be changed. And amid all this, the teaser of the film was also released. During the press conference, the director was once again asked about the ongoing controversy over the title. Chandra said that Kallan was the most suitable title for the script.

He said that his film is a commercial, crime-action, which does not represent any particular social group or caste. Talking a little about the story of the film, he said that it is about a man who is from a family with a hunting culture. The character is asked to stop hunting, leading to poverty, which further caused chaos in his life, the director said.

The director said that hunting has been a part of every society in the entire world, adding that it is a commercial film and the characters will leave an impact on the audience.

Chandra said that the film does not have any scenes or symbols that represent a particular caste. He also made it clear that the film’s team has no plans to change the title because of social threats. The director said that unless there is a move from the court or censor board, there will be no change in the title.

