No Chautha for Rajiv Kapoor Due to Covid-19, Neetu Kapoor Shares Statement on Behalf on Raj Kapoor Family

On behalf of Raj Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor shared a statement on social media stating that the family has decided to not hold a 'chautha' ceremony for the late actor due to the pandemic.

"Due to current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for Late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is part of your grief too," the statement read.

Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58 on Tuesday. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Neetu Kapoor had mourned the demise of her brother-in-law and shared a touching post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu, who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared an old picture of Rajiv and simply wrote, "Rest in peace."

The late actor's body was taken to the Kapoor residence in Chembur where his last rites will take place. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Chunky Panday among others were spotted arriving at the residence to bid farewell to Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for his role in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite Mandakini. He was also seen in Prem Granth, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, Zimmedaar and Aa Ab Laut Chalen among others.

He was the son of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. Late Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor are his siblings.