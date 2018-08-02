Aamir Khan Rubbishes Reports of Invitation to Imran Khan's Swearing-in Ceremony

Haters back off. Aamir Khan is NOT going to Pakistan any time soon, much less for the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of one of our less than friendlier neighbouring nations.Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18's Kishore Ajwani, the Dangal star said," No, I am not going to Pakistan and I haven't got an invitation for Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony."Indeed Aamir will be busy making sure he's keeping his own promises during that period, as he is involved with a "massive event" for his charity foundation. "I am busy as I have a very big event for Paani Foundation, which I am preparing for. It's a massive event with 10,000 villagers and is taking place on August 12," the actor continued, while speaking to CNN-News18.Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has invited some prominent former Indian cricketers to his oath-taking ceremony as premier on August 11, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media outside Pakistan's Supreme Court, Chaudhry said that former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited, along with Aamir.The PTI, led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own. Khan on Monday said that he would take oath as prime minister on August 11.A party official had earlier also said that PTI is also considering inviting the leaders of SAARC countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to his oath taking ceremony. But an invite has not been extended so far.