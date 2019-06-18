No, Dave Bautista Never Threatened to Quit Guardians of the Galaxy To Do Suicide Squad

Dave Bautista has set the record straight regarding his threat to leave the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise following Disney’s decision to fire director James Gunn.

The WWE wrestler-turned-actor said he was not worried of being fired by Disney's Marvel Studios over his defence of Gunn. He said the studio made a "bad call" when they fired Gunn from the third film in the "Guardians..." franchise and he did not want to be a part of the director's downfall.

"It wasn't that I was going to jump ship and do 'Suicide Squad'. I was more at the point where I was like, 'Fire me. I don't care. You're going to hear what I have to say. And this is the way I feel and I think you made a bad call and I don't care if you fire me because I feel this way. This is me being honest and me sticking up for my friend who was wronged'," Bautista told Entertainment Tonight.

''So that was it. It wasn't about me -- I'm not threatening to go do 'Suicide Squad', but I was just saying, 'If things aren't here, I'm just going to leave. I don't want to be a part of this'," he added.

Disney, which owns the franchise as the parent company of Marvel Studios, severed its business ties with Gunn in July 2018 and fired him over his tweets, mainly from 2008 and 2011 that joked about rape and paedophilia.

He was rehired to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after famous cast members from the Marvel series signed an open letter pleading for Gunn's return.

The decision to re-hire Gunn was “mulled and actually made months ago, following conversations with Disney studio leadership and the team at Marvel Studio,” reported Deadline. Gunn’s departure was met with criticism by reporters, Hollywood insiders, and even those working within Marvel. Stars from the first two films in the franchise had openly supported Gunn after his dismissal, including Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Bautista.

The filmmaker is currently working on DC Universe's Suicide Squad.

