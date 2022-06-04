‘No Differences With N Chandrababu Naidu’: Telugu Actor Nandamuri Tarak Ratna

Telugu actor Nandamuri Tarak Ratna, popularly known as Tarak Ratna, is in news these days for his latest web series 9 Hours, which streams on Disney+Hotstar. Tarak Ratna plays the role of a police officer who is chasing the back robbers in this crime drama. In a recent interview for the promotion of the web series Tarak opened up about the differences of the Nandamuri family with N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu Desam Party was founded by legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. The Nandamuri family is quite influential in politics and the film industry. There is a perception in Andhra Pradesh that TDP Chief N Chandra Babu Naidu, who is also son-in-law of NTR, keeps the Nandamuri family away from politics. Tarak Ratna is grandson of NTR and Telugu star Jr NTR’s cousin.

However, responding to a question about the differences with N Chandra Babu Naidu, Tarak said that Sr NTR created TDP for the Telugu people. His goal was to make sure that party works for the people of his state. Naidu is also always thinking about the people of the state, but he never thought to involve the Nandamuri family in party affairs.

According to Tarak, there are no differences between the families and if it would have been true Naidu wouldn’t include Nandamuri family members in election campaigns. “Uncle Chandrababu would never keep us away from him,” said Tarak.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.