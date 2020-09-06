No Direct Link in Abetment to Suicide or Homicide Case Yet, Say CBI Sources

As a nation ponders what exactly led to Sushant Singh Rajput having been found dead on 14 June 2020, here are some startling revelations. Speaking exclusively to CNN-NEWS18, CBI sources tell us that a 'Medical Scene Recreation' was conducted at the late actor's Mount Blanc residence on Saturday. Accompanying the team was late Rajput's sister Meetu Singh. Neeraj the former cook of the actor and Siddharth Pithani, his flatmate and content creation manager, were asked to join the probe.

The 3 were questioned about Rajput's behaviour before and after the 8th of June 2020. June 8 was when Rhea Chakrabarty moved out of Rajput's residence. Meetu Singh and the others were also questioned about the behaviour of SSR and the nature in which his body was found on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile a special team of AIIMS is expected to submit its final report in 14 days.

The CBI meanwhile is yet to find a concrete link between SSR death and the alleged suicide of his former manager Disha Salian.

Responding to murmurs of the entire CBI team returning to Delhi, senior sources tell CNN-News18 that minor logistical changes can be expected. But senior officer, SP Nupur Prasad of the CBI who questioned Rhea, is in Mumbai for a few more days.

NCB has got the custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda till September 9.