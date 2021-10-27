'No Excuse for 125-year-old dam to Exist': Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Mullaperiyar Dam

Actors in Kerala have launched a campaign in favour of decommissioning the Mullaperiyar dam considering its rising water levels and weak structure. Malayalam actor Prithviraj, who had previously been vocal on the Lakshadweep Island issue, has also been among the first to speak out on the ‘Decommission Mullaperiyar Dam’ campaign. Other celebrities, including Unni Mukundan and writer/actor Murali Gopi, have also echoed the same sentiment.

On October 24, Pritvirak Sukumaran tweeted that regardless of what the facts and findings are or will be, there is no reason or excuse for the 125-year-old dam to exist as a functioning structure. “It’s about time we put politics and economics aside and do what is right. We can only trust the system, and let’s pray that the system makes the right decision!”

Regardless of what the facts and findings are or will be, there is no reason or excuse for this 125 year old dam to exist as a functioning structure! It’s about time we put politics and economics aside and do what is right. 🙏#DecommisionMullaperiyarDam pic.twitter.com/vKqQNtBRmi— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 24, 2021

According to a report published by a United Nations Institute, Mullaperiyar Dam is structurally very weak and immensely susceptible to failure due to weaknesses and natural calamities. A dam failure would exponentially affect almost 3.5 million people in Kerala.

According to reports, water from the dam is used to irrigate the five districts of Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. The dam’s water flows through the main canal and 18 sub-canals and is used by farmers in those districts to cultivate grains and fruits such as sugarcane, paddy, banana, grapes, and various vegetables, including pulses and cotton. The dam also supplies drinking water to people in these semi-arid districts.

