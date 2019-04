No Fathers in Kashmir: Makers Reveal Censored Material

After fighting a prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to get a release date, the makers of No Fathers in Kashmir have released a YouTube video of the deleted and modified scenes from the film. The scenes were deleted on the recommendation of CBFC and were not present in the original run time, owing to their alleged controversial nature.The clip opens with a text that reads, "What the Censors did not want India to see." The scene makes references to Indian Army and alleged custodial killings. The character featuring in the scene goes on to add that the dead bodies were devoured by dogs, all while sitting on top of an open grave.Another scene has blurred out text that reads, "Martyred in custody by Indian forces," while a person makes a monetary donation at the spot. Yet another shows a muted dialogue, where a character talks about the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.See No Fathers In Kashmir censored clip here:The film features Soni Razdan, Zara Webb, Ashvin Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Natasha Mago in lead roles. It is currently running in cinemas. The film's release was delayed for a period of about nine months.Follow @News18Movies for more