No Fathers in Kashmir: Makers Reveal Censored Material
Ashvin Kumar's 'No Fathers in Kashmir' was engaged in a 9-month long censorship battle with the CBFC. It released on April 5 after a few cuts were incorporated.
No Fathers In Kashmir: Directed by India’s youngest director to be nominated for Oscars and has already won two National Awards, Ashvin Kumar. Ashvin’s film is a love story of two innocent 16 year olds who are met with the same fortune of having lost their fathers who have disappeared in Kashmir with no certainty of their return. The love-struck teenagers, in their search, uncover the hidden secrets of the lost fathers of Kashmir. The film stars the two kids Zara Webb, Shivam Rana in addition to having an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Kulbulshan Kharbanda, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha.
After fighting a prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to get a release date, the makers of No Fathers in Kashmir have released a YouTube video of the deleted and modified scenes from the film. The scenes were deleted on the recommendation of CBFC and were not present in the original run time, owing to their alleged controversial nature.
The clip opens with a text that reads, "What the Censors did not want India to see." The scene makes references to Indian Army and alleged custodial killings. The character featuring in the scene goes on to add that the dead bodies were devoured by dogs, all while sitting on top of an open grave.
Another scene has blurred out text that reads, "Martyred in custody by Indian forces," while a person makes a monetary donation at the spot. Yet another shows a muted dialogue, where a character talks about the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.
See No Fathers In Kashmir censored clip here:
The film features Soni Razdan, Zara Webb, Ashvin Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Natasha Mago in lead roles. It is currently running in cinemas. The film's release was delayed for a period of about nine months.
