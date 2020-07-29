No Film Title on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life Confirmed Without Family's Consent

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a stir in the country. Right from fans, to politicians and film celebrities, everyone has been talking about the actor's untimely death on June 14. Currently, an investigation is ongoing into the case, which is being helmed by Mumbai police officials.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that filmmakers are keen on making Sushant and matters surrounding his demise a subject of their movies and other ventures. As per a website, film producers' associations have been flooded with applications to register titles of movies on the late actor's life.

However, Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) has clarified that the film body will not allow any title with Sushant's name on it without a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the family. General Secretary of IMPPA, Anil Nagrath said in the matter, "There have been several applications from our members. However, we, as an association, will not allow any title that has Sushant Singh Rajput's name in it. The titles will be sanctioned only if the producer is able to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the family."

Recently, a movie titled Suicide Or Murder grabbed limelight when Sushant's look alike Sachin Tiwari was said to be cast in the movie directed by Shamik Maulik. A section of fans, media and film industry watchers were naturally quick to infer that the film in question is a biopic of Sushant.

However, Shamik has insisted the film is neither a biopic, nor does it deal with Sushant's untimely and tragic death. "This is not a biopic. The film is about how young men and women from small towns come to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. They also taste success, and when they are about to reach where they wanted to, suddenly they find other forces stopping them, because those people don't want to lose their position at the top," Shamik told IANS.

