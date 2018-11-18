No filter Neha: From Dating 75 women to Being Stranded by an Ex, Angad Bedi Bared it All on Neha Dhupia's Show

Soon to be parents, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have become the talk of the town. On Neha's radio show, No Filter Neha, she hosted husband Angad. And as the title of the show suggests, the actor went on to reveal details about his personal life.From talking about his dating life to being stranded by an ex, Neha Dhupia's husband bared it all on her show. Sharing an incident, he revealed that he revealed that he dated a woman 3.5 years elder to him. "We were celebrating her 30th birthday. We went to a bar and she was partying with her friends. After a few drinks she got a bit aggressive and then she just wanted to go somewhere. But since I was really tired, I said ‘why don’t you go, I will just go back’. She just left me in the bar. I didn’t have any money, my mobile phone. It was in her bag. I didn’t even have the address where I was staying.”He further went on saying that he walked down the street of New York at around 4:30 am where he was spotted by his friends, who helped him get back to his place. Later, he left the place and ended the relationship. However, he reconciled with her because he had booked the tickets to Miami in and didn’t want to miss the vacation.Talking about her experience of interviewing Angad for the podcast, Neha told Mid-Day, “When I asked him to come on the show as a guest, Angad asked me, 'Are you sure? My replies may land you in trouble.' The shoot was fun as we kept on flirting on air. I am hoping nobody will get upset because, at the end of the day, he is my husband.“While some of his replies made me blush, others left me cringing. Thank God, I am the producer! That way, I can edit the stuff where the flirting got out of hand,” she added.Neha and Angad got married in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. After much speculation, they finally announced their pregnancy on social media in August.