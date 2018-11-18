English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No filter Neha: From Dating 75 women to Being Stranded by an Ex, Angad Bedi Bared it All on Neha Dhupia's Show
From talking about his dating life to being stranded by an ex, Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi bared it all on her show.
Image Courtesy: Angad Bedi/ Instagram
Loading...
Soon to be parents, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have become the talk of the town. On Neha's radio show, No Filter Neha, she hosted husband Angad. And as the title of the show suggests, the actor went on to reveal details about his personal life.
From talking about his dating life to being stranded by an ex, Neha Dhupia's husband bared it all on her show. Sharing an incident, he revealed that he revealed that he dated a woman 3.5 years elder to him. "We were celebrating her 30th birthday. We went to a bar and she was partying with her friends. After a few drinks she got a bit aggressive and then she just wanted to go somewhere. But since I was really tired, I said ‘why don’t you go, I will just go back’. She just left me in the bar. I didn’t have any money, my mobile phone. It was in her bag. I didn’t even have the address where I was staying.”
He further went on saying that he walked down the street of New York at around 4:30 am where he was spotted by his friends, who helped him get back to his place. Later, he left the place and ended the relationship. However, he reconciled with her because he had booked the tickets to Miami in and didn’t want to miss the vacation.
Also Read: It's a Girl! Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Welcome Their First Child
Talking about her experience of interviewing Angad for the podcast, Neha told Mid-Day, “When I asked him to come on the show as a guest, Angad asked me, 'Are you sure? My replies may land you in trouble.' The shoot was fun as we kept on flirting on air. I am hoping nobody will get upset because, at the end of the day, he is my husband.
“While some of his replies made me blush, others left me cringing. Thank God, I am the producer! That way, I can edit the stuff where the flirting got out of hand,” she added.
Neha and Angad got married in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. After much speculation, they finally announced their pregnancy on social media in August.
From talking about his dating life to being stranded by an ex, Neha Dhupia's husband bared it all on her show. Sharing an incident, he revealed that he revealed that he dated a woman 3.5 years elder to him. "We were celebrating her 30th birthday. We went to a bar and she was partying with her friends. After a few drinks she got a bit aggressive and then she just wanted to go somewhere. But since I was really tired, I said ‘why don’t you go, I will just go back’. She just left me in the bar. I didn’t have any money, my mobile phone. It was in her bag. I didn’t even have the address where I was staying.”
He further went on saying that he walked down the street of New York at around 4:30 am where he was spotted by his friends, who helped him get back to his place. Later, he left the place and ended the relationship. However, he reconciled with her because he had booked the tickets to Miami in and didn’t want to miss the vacation.
Also Read: It's a Girl! Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Welcome Their First Child
Talking about her experience of interviewing Angad for the podcast, Neha told Mid-Day, “When I asked him to come on the show as a guest, Angad asked me, 'Are you sure? My replies may land you in trouble.' The shoot was fun as we kept on flirting on air. I am hoping nobody will get upset because, at the end of the day, he is my husband.
“While some of his replies made me blush, others left me cringing. Thank God, I am the producer! That way, I can edit the stuff where the flirting got out of hand,” she added.
Neha and Angad got married in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. After much speculation, they finally announced their pregnancy on social media in August.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film has No Hope Left in Domestic Market
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...