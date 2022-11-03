‘No Help, No Justice, No Nothing’: Tanushree Dutta Alleges Harassment

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, in her latest social media post, has alleged that she is being harassed. Sharing a few pictures and videos of her broken ceiling Tanushree wrote, “Can someone please explain to me what is going on in my home? Discovered this yesterday, in one of my bedrooms! The ceiling ripped and cut out. Must have happened something similar in the last few weeks sometimes.

The actress also added, “And my cat recently seems to run crazily to the flat on the floor above or the refuge area on the 8th floor. Or it hides in fear when I return home and open the main door, Both are very odd behaviours as it would usually just sit by the door waiting for me and it hates going out.

Top showsha video

She further said that this is one amongst the many mishaps “I have encountered in the last 1.5 years including a widely reported brake fail auto accident in Ujjain and severe odd and unwarranted health crises. Also, my work and film career is being targeted severely in an organized fashion.”

She also added that this is the city of Mumbai, the state of Maharashtra, India!

“A single woman being harassed in every way for the last 14 years. (2008– 2022) No help, no justice, nothing. It is really like a bad Bollywood movie. Where the bad guys always win,” she said.

Tanushree further continued and wrote, “No point complaining to the police or any government agency. They are useless and just waste a lot of time and energy. Local politicians are often seen getting friendly in public with the MeToo accused, so no hope from the police, judiciary, or law and order.

“They usually just add to the harassment further by calling you to the police station, recording lengthy statements, and doing nothing. This back and forth with the police is very draining on me and doesn’t yield anything. I experienced this during the me too movement in 2018. I don’t have the energy anymore to deal with a corrupt system.

“I just feel so drained of this staff. I have to keep my peace. Thank you for reading!” Tanushree concluded.

Seeing the post her fans immediately showed their concern and motivated the actress in the comment box. As one of her fans wrote, “I may not be able to help you, I just want to say please stay strong Tanushree, sometimes life takes a test, I hope some good people in law help you, good people do exist, hopefully, someone in power does something and this stops.” While another one said, “ In every situ be calm and energize yourself. A good time and good vibe will come soon.”

Earlier in 2018, Tanushree Dutta made headlines when she accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of allegedly physically and mentally harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. This was the catalyst for the MeToo movement in India, with several other women coming out and narrating their stories of harassment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here