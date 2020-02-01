Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
News18 » Movies
1-min read

No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan

After much has been said and reported about Sara and Kartik being an item or not, the actress has herself given an answer to the burning topic and tried to stop the questions from popping up for once and all.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Photos
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Photos

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to have found the best way to shut down her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan. Rumours of the two dating started flowing even before they started working on their first film, Love Aaj Kal, together. And while neither of them have accepted or denied their status until now, Sara has finally said it.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when she was asked the question, she had an interesting reply, “I don’t think I’ve worked with Kartik (Aaryan), it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don’t think Sara and Kartik have ever hung out together, they were Zoe and Veer.”

Zoe and Veer are the name of their characters from the movie.

During a chat with Pinkvilla too, she denied dating the Punchnama boy and said, “No, I am not dating Kartik. I’m dating him in a film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us dating for 2.5 hours. I can’t decide if I am 'aaj wali ladki ya kal wali ladki.' With me, love is moody. Sometimes, it’s there, and sometimes it’s not there. I don’t know myself.”

It was during the Koffee With Karan show that Sara had expressed her liking for Kartik. Imtiaz Ali had then cast them together in his now upcoming movie. After being spotted together and speaking highly of each other, it was rumoured that the two were in fact dating. Guess it's not true at all.

Talking about the rumours, she also said, "I'm okay with it. People will get used to it. The fact that this is the first time I have said it doesn't mean that it will be the last. I will say what comes to my mind because that's how I'm. It's important to not have that filter sometimes. Like I recently went to a place with oil in my hair. The pressure is as much as you take. If I knew how to be fake and if I knew how to have a different public persona, maybe I'd wing it but I don't."

Sara and Kartik's upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal hits the theaters on February 14, 2020.

