No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to have found the best way to shut down her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan. Rumours of the two dating started flowing even before they started working on their first film, Love Aaj Kal, together. And while neither of them have accepted or denied their status until now, Sara has finally said it.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when she was asked the question, she had an interesting reply, “I don’t think I’ve worked with Kartik (Aaryan), it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don’t think Sara and Kartik have ever hung out together, they were Zoe and Veer.”

Zoe and Veer are the name of their characters from the movie.

During a chat with Pinkvilla too, she denied dating the Punchnama boy and said, “No, I am not dating Kartik. I’m dating him in a film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us dating for 2.5 hours. I can’t decide if I am 'aaj wali ladki ya kal wali ladki.' With me, love is moody. Sometimes, it’s there, and sometimes it’s not there. I don’t know myself.”

It was during the Koffee With Karan show that Sara had expressed her liking for Kartik. Imtiaz Ali had then cast them together in his now upcoming movie. After being spotted together and speaking highly of each other, it was rumoured that the two were in fact dating. Guess it's not true at all.

Talking about the rumours, she also said, "I'm okay with it. People will get used to it. The fact that this is the first time I have said it doesn't mean that it will be the last. I will say what comes to my mind because that's how I'm. It's important to not have that filter sometimes. Like I recently went to a place with oil in my hair. The pressure is as much as you take. If I knew how to be fake and if I knew how to have a different public persona, maybe I'd wing it but I don't."

Sara and Kartik's upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal hits the theaters on February 14, 2020.

