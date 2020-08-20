'No I Don't Have Cancer': Swastika Mukherjee's Shuts Up Trolls Questioning Her Undercut Hairstyle

Swastika Mukherjee has been facing a volley of questions on Twitter ever since she shared a picture showing off her new undercut hairstyle. The photo showed the actress with long hair on the left and buzzed short on the right side of her scalp. The bold style has garnered both praise and criticism online.

A lot of people are asking the Paatal Lok actress whether she has cancer, or if she is on drugs. The actress has responded to all questions and trolling with one tweet. She also asked users to stop pestering her with further questions.

"No I don't have cancer (I pray I don't have it ever), No I don't do drugs, I don't smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It's my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it.

All questions answered ?! Now chill," he tweeted.

No I don’t have cancer ( I pray I don’t have it ever), No I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It’s my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it. All questions answered ?! Now chill 😅😊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/G1EG71rFTH — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 19, 2020

The thread started when a fan asked "out of concern" if the actress has cancer. She replied, "Innocently asking to confirm him the news ?! Really ? So anyone shaving his/her head has cancer ?!"

Innocently asking to confirm him the news ?! Really ? So anyone shaving his/her head has cancer ?! — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 19, 2020

A few days back, Swastika was told she is looking bad in the new look because of "make-up or no filter". "Love your hairstyle but you looking so bad don't know why maybe bcz of makeup or no filter," one follower wrote.

However, Swastika took the criticism in her stride and coolly replied to him, "Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad."

Read: 'Cheers to Looking Bad': Swastika Mukherjee's Response to Trolls on Her Undercut Hairstyle