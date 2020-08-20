MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'No I Don't Have Cancer': Swastika Mukherjee's Shuts Up Trolls Questioning Her Undercut Hairstyle

'No I Don't Have Cancer': Swastika Mukherjee's Shuts Up Trolls Questioning Her Undercut Hairstyle

Actress Swastika Mukherjee's new hairstyle has been raising a lot of questions on Twitter, with some people asking her if she has cancer.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Share this:

Swastika Mukherjee has been facing a volley of questions on Twitter ever since she shared a picture showing off her new undercut hairstyle. The photo showed the actress with long hair on the left and buzzed short on the right side of her scalp. The bold style has garnered both praise and criticism online.

A lot of people are asking the Paatal Lok actress whether she has cancer, or if she is on drugs. The actress has responded to all questions and trolling with one tweet. She also asked users to stop pestering her with further questions.

"No I don't have cancer (I pray I don't have it ever), No I don't do drugs, I don't smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It's my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it.

All questions answered ?! Now chill," he tweeted.

The thread started when a fan asked "out of concern" if the actress has cancer. She replied, "Innocently asking to confirm him the news ?! Really ? So anyone shaving his/her head has cancer ?!"

A few days back, Swastika was told she is looking bad in the new look because of "make-up or no filter". "Love your hairstyle but you looking so bad don't know why maybe bcz of makeup or no filter," one follower wrote.

However, Swastika took the criticism in her stride and coolly replied to him, "Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad."

Read: 'Cheers to Looking Bad': Swastika Mukherjee's Response to Trolls on Her Undercut Hairstyle

Next Story
Loading