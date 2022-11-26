No Idea Who Leaked the Photo: Vidyabharan on Viral Pic With Vaishnavi Gowda

Kannada TV actress Vaishnavi Gowda is in the headlines after rumours of her marriage surfaced on the Internet. These rumours were fuelled by a photo in which she was seen wearing a traditional saree and garland around her neck. She was standing beside actor and businessman Vidyabharan in the picture — who also had a garland around his neck.

Both families were reportedly not happy with the photo going viral. Vidyabharan expressed his thoughts about this unfortunate development in an interview with News 18 Kannada Digital.

He said that till now no one has any idea who has shared the photo. According to him, this picture was to be kept private and only shared with close ones. Vidyabharan feels that someone must have unintentionally shared it with their neighbours, which was then circulated on social media by them.

In addition to this picture, an unidentified woman has stepped forward to make startling accusations against Vidyabharan. She has released an audio clip and revealed that the actor had initially promised to marry her. She wrote further that even Vidyabharan’s mother had acknowledged her in their family. Suddenly, in a change of events, she revealed that the Viraaj actor broke the marital alliance and got engaged to Vaishnavi.

Vidyabharan has denied these accusations and said that he is planning to take a legal course of action against the wrongdoers. The businessman said that these types of unfortunate incidents should never happen to anyone.

Vaishnavi is also disappointed with this intrusion into her privacy. It was informed by her now-deleted Instagram story that her engagement has been called off. She wrote, “We are calling off! Please, I would request the media and everyone not to drag this any further! Rest things right here! Thank you to everyone who wished me well!".

In an interview with Public TV, Vaishnavi said that she is yet to give her consent to the marriage proposal, as it is an arranged marriage alliance. “Since he is someone that my family has picked, I need time to get to know him before agreeing to get married.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here