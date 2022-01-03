No Illegal Use of Bike Number Plate By Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, Cops Clarify

An Indore resident had lodged a police complaint against the alleged illegal use of his number plate in a movie sequence featuring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The complaint was made after set photos of the actor riding a bike with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan went viral online.

However, Indore police said on Sunday that the two-wheeler that Vicky was seen riding for an upcoming film belonged to the production house and the confusion created because of a bolt that made the number 1 look like 4, reports Hindustan Times.com.

“During the investigation of the number plate, we found out that all misunderstanding was caused by the bolt fixed on the number plate. Due to that bolt, the number one is looking like number four. The number used in the movie sequence belongs to the movie production. Hence nothing illegal had been found out in our investigation," Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector, Bangangam, said.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif, has been shooting for his upcoming film in Madhya Pradesh. Several pictures and a video of Vicky riding a bike on the streets of Indore recently surfaced online. Actor Sara Ali Khan was seen riding pillion as she held Vicky.

In a post shared on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow saree with floral print, an olive green sweater as she tied her hair back and wore earrings. She also carried a handbag. Vicky Kaushal wore a teal coloured T-shirt paired with jeans and a maroon half jacket. He opted for loafers and also wore a helmet.

Speaking to ANI, complainant Jai Singh Yadav had said, “The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don’t know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

Although it is unclear which film Vicky and Sara have been shooting for, reports suggest that it is the untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar.

