No ‘Luka Chhupi’ With Anyone Right Now: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, one of the most popular and loved young actors of Bollywood, has tried his hand at a variety of roles. Having starred in hits such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety, now he has his hands full with Bhool Bulaiya two and a few other upcoming movies.

In a candid interview, Kartik Aaryan was jokingly asked who he’s playing ‘Luka Chhupi’ (hide and seek) with these days. “Luka Chuppi is not going on with anyone. Luka Chuppi is just a move I did. But apart from that there is no hide and seek going on here. I don’t get time off from work and I’m not seeing anyone. I have no plans to get married as of now," the Dhamaka actor said.

The interviewer then asked Aryan if he would like to work with Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday again.

Responding to the question, Kartik said, “I have enjoyed working with all of the actresses you mentioned. I am working with Kriti again in ‘Shehzada’. I equally enjoyed working with everyone, and I wish I could get a chance to work with all of them again."

Karthik, who was working even during the lockdown, said, “During the lockdown, I shot for the film ‘Dhamaka’. The shooting of the film was completed in just 9 days."

The actor added, “Even in lockdown, I was constantly busy. He also gave a shout-out to his famous monologue from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, saying, “My female fans love it.”

Kartik’s recently-released ‘Dhamaka’ got a lot of love from the audience and critics alike after he essayed a character completely different from all the earlier candy-flossy, light-hearted ones.

