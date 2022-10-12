'No Male-Female Discrimination in Malayalam Cinema': Tom Chacko

Days before the release of the Malayalam film Vichitram, the team, including director Achu Vijayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kani Kusruti, Balu Varghese, Jolly Chirayath, Ketaki Narayan, and Shiyan Shareef, attended a press meet called for the movie.

During the interaction, one of the journalists asked Shine Tom Chacko’s views on gender parity in Malayalam cinema. The Thallumaala star answered, “There is no point talking on the matter as both males and females are welcomed in the industry.”

Top showsha video

Another journalist asked a follow-up question and asked if the increasing representation of females could resolve the issue. Tom Chacko responded that there was no discrimination between a male and a female in the Malayalam industry. Moreover, both genders face certain issues in the industry.

“Increasing representation of women will not solve the problem,” he said, citing an example. He said that various people aspire to be an actor, but fewer reach the platform and then, even fewer maintain the charisma and grab the opportunity. Hence, we cannot say there are issues in the industry.

Not too long ago, Shine Tom Chacko shared the poster from Vichitram on his official Instagram handle and penned a note that read, “Here’s the first look poster of @vichithram_movie written by @nikilravindran directed by @achuvijayan.” The first glimpse of Vichitram’s poster identifies its title. It evokes a sense of peculiar feeling among the audience as it introduces a set of weird-looking characters. They are just staring at something with a peculiar expression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shine Tom Chacko (@shinetomchacko_official)



According to sources close to the movie, Vichitram narrates the story of Jasmine and her children. In an exclusive interview with Etimes, the director of Vichitram Achu Vijayan said, “It is a crime mystery thriller which revolves around a football-savvy family. The family consists of a mother and her five children. Shine Tom Chacko essay as the eldest son character named Jackson and the actors Balu Varghese and Vishnu will act as siblings.”

The director added, “The film unravels the crime that took place a while ago. There is no police investigation involved, but the crime is unwinded with time.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here