No Mandap or Baraat, Sonam Kapoor is Attending a Rather Unconventional Wedding in London
Sonam Kapoor's cousin's wedding in London was anything but traditional. From the venue to the designer-wear, nothing was like the usual big fat Indian wedding.
Image: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor might have gone full blown Bollywood with her wedding about a year ago, this wedding she is attending in London is nothing like that. The actress, who recently celebrated one year of her big fat Indian wedding, is currently in London attending her cousin Priya Singh's nuptials. Sonam, along with the extended family, jetted off to London for the eclectic summer wedding, which had none of the elaborate Indian rituals.
Sonam shared pretty pictures from the occasion, which give a glimpse into the unique celebrations. The departure from tradition began with the bride's ensemble — a printed gown worn with a biker jacket to deal with the slight nip in the air - no lehengas and elaborate choodas here. Pretty prints and dainty sunglasses seemed to be the dress code for this day wedding.
But Sonam decided to step away from the busy prints to turn up in a monochrome ensemble - a white dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead with a mid-length cape, reported Vogue. She accessorised it quite the Victorian way as well - a pair of black gloves, a fascinator by Philip Treacy and a mini bag by Dior.
The wedding venue was no regular mandap, it was a public park in Kensington called Holland Park. The wedding was a breezy celebration with no sign of the usual long drawn out baraat or a ceremony that goes on for hours. Seen along with Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja were sister Rhea Kapoor, accompanied by boyfriend Karan Boolani, father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, her elder sister Kavita Bhambani Singh, her daughters Priya and Nandini Singh, and the groom, Ranbir Batra, among other family members.
For the pre-party, Sonam turned up in a printed ensemble in hues of black and gold from Sabyasachi's latest collection. Take a look:
