No Matter How Enticing the Idea, Here's Why You Should Never Mix Alcohol With Coffee

Caffeine based cocktails are quite popular at parties and are available with all forms of common alcohols like rum whiskey and others. But is it safe to mix the two drinks? Fundamentally, caffeine-based drinks like coffee and alcohol are quite different. While caffeine is a stimulant that can make you energetic, alcohol on the other hand is a form of depressant meant to make you sleepy or less alert.

So, when you mix them, chances are that the depressant side masks the stimulant side, and you may feel more active than usual.

Sounds good? But no, this extra alertness, despite the consumption of alcohol, may make you feel that you haven’t drunk enough. So, if you regularly have two drinks, you may try four or even more. The mixture hampers the individual’s judgement of how much alcohol they should consume and people end up consuming unusual quantities.

The sudden increase in the consumption takes alcohol levels to a dangerous mark and may lead to complications like alcohol poisoning, kidney or liver problems and other effects. The health impacts of this mixture may also affect your blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

But is it just the mixture that’s harmful? Preferably alcohol and caffeine-based drinks like coffee should be consumed at some gap. Though its level decreases over time, caffeine can stay in your system for five to six hours after consumption. Even if you consume caffeine within a few hours of drinking alcohol there are chances that you may not feel the full effect of consumed alcohol.

So, a gap between the two drinks would give a surety that their impacts will not come into play at the same time.

In short, the idea of mixing alcohol and caffeine may sound exciting but there are greater risks involved in it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.