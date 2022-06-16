'No More Experiments': Rana Daggubati At Virata Parvam Pre-Release Event

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam will hit the big screen on June 17. The movie revolves around a love story in Telangana in the 1990s against the backdrop of the Naxal uprising. During a pre-release event in Hyderabad as part of the promotions, Rana made some interesting comments about the movie.

Speaking at the pre-release event Rana said, “This is the last movie. From now on, all the movies are for the fans. No more experiments.” Netizens have begun discussions about the real reason for Rana’s decision.

The upcoming movie is directed by Udugula Venu and the song Nagaadaarilo has been released as part of its promotions. The song was composed by Suresh Bobbi and was well-received by audiences. The previously released trailer was loved and adored by fans. The trailer shows action scenes and some heart-warming sequences between actors.

The movie was also postponed due to the covid pandemic and then there were reports that the film was supposed to be released on OTT. Netflix reportedly offered Rs 35 crores for the movie, but soon the team made the official announcement on social media that the film will be released in theatres on July 1, dismissing any claims about the only-OTT release. The release date was again changed to July 17.

Along with Rana and Pallavi, the film stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, and Ishwari Ra,o, and Saichand. In supporting roles are Banerjee, Naginidu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, and Anand Chakrapani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.