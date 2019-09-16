Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No More Makeup for North as Mom Kim Kardashian 'Got in Trouble' with Kanye West

Despite the fact that North is still supposedly allowed to “weigh in” on her fashion choices, Kim revealed that, for now, it’s “no more makeup,” adding: “I kind of got in trouble for that.”

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
No More Makeup for North as Mom Kim Kardashian 'Got in Trouble' with Kanye West
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Reuters)
Well, it might be no more make-up for North West after mommy Kim got in trouble with dad Kanye West for letting their six-year-old daughter wear make-up.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West opened up about her 6-year-old daughter wearing beauty cosmetics and revealed that the youngster is no longer allowed to do so after her husband Kanye got mad about it.

In an interview with E! News, Kim revealed that Kanye recently enforced a "no makeup" policy for their daughter after she previously allowed North to experiment with various products.

“I think he had it. He changed all the rules,” Kim said, noting that North also received some makeup products from aunt Kylie Jenner, who would sometimes give her some of her famous Lip Kits.

Despite the fact that North is still supposedly allowed to “weigh in” on her fashion choices, Kim revealed that, for now, it’s “no more makeup,” adding: “I kind of got in trouble for that.”

If there’s one thing we know about Kim and Kanye’s daughter, it’s that she certainly has a unique style of her own.

Kim Kardashian seems like a pretty cool mom. Despite her busy schedule, she appears to spend plenty of time doting on her children, bringing them along for epic vacations, and ensuring they have plenty of time with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty.

