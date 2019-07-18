Take the pledge to vote

No My Dear, I'm Not Involved with Dabangg 3, Says Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has done two dance numbers namely Munni Badnaam Hui and Pandey Ji Seeti for Dabangg and Dabangg 2, respectively.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Image credits: T-Series
Malaika Arora made Dabangg memorable with her song Munni Badnaam Hui. It became a hit among the audiences and is still a popular dance number. She was seen in the second installment too with another dance number, Pandey Ji Seeti. Malaika was also one of the producers of the film.

However, she won't be seen in the upcoming cop drama, Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Talking to Times of India, the actress-model said, "No my dear, I am not involved with the film (Dabangg 3). Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture."

Given the popularity and success of the track, reportedly, Salman Khan is attempting a gender reversal of sorts by turning into an item boy for a song in Dabangg 3. The actor is said to be recreating Malaika's peppy number as Munna Badnaam Hua. "The lyrics (of the item song) will undergo a drastic change. Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called Munna Badnaam Hua," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The reports also state that the upcoming cop drama will have young Chulbul Pandey attending college and will give a glimpse of his life before he is enrolled in the police. Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.

The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Dabangg 3 also features Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand 'Makkhi' Pandey, Mahie Gill as Nirmala Pandey, Tinnu Anand as Masterji and Sudeep as Sikander Bhardwaj.

