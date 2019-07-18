No My Dear, I'm Not Involved with Dabangg 3, Says Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora has done two dance numbers namely Munni Badnaam Hui and Pandey Ji Seeti for Dabangg and Dabangg 2, respectively.
Image credits: T-Series
Malaika Arora made Dabangg memorable with her song Munni Badnaam Hui. It became a hit among the audiences and is still a popular dance number. She was seen in the second installment too with another dance number, Pandey Ji Seeti. Malaika was also one of the producers of the film.
However, she won't be seen in the upcoming cop drama, Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Talking to Times of India, the actress-model said, "No my dear, I am not involved with the film (Dabangg 3). Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture."
Given the popularity and success of the track, reportedly, Salman Khan is attempting a gender reversal of sorts by turning into an item boy for a song in Dabangg 3. The actor is said to be recreating Malaika's peppy number as Munna Badnaam Hua. "The lyrics (of the item song) will undergo a drastic change. Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called Munna Badnaam Hua," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.
The reports also state that the upcoming cop drama will have young Chulbul Pandey attending college and will give a glimpse of his life before he is enrolled in the police. Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.
The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Dabangg 3 also features Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand 'Makkhi' Pandey, Mahie Gill as Nirmala Pandey, Tinnu Anand as Masterji and Sudeep as Sikander Bhardwaj.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades Blessed with Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In
- You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav