No Need to Apologise, Says Madonna After Miley Cyrus Refutes Cheating Allegations

Singer Madonna has lent support to pop star Miley Cyrus, who has been accused of cheating on her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

After Miley took to Twitter on Thursday to deny all rumours about adultery, saying she has nothing to hide, Madonna responded, asking her not to apologise". "Thank God!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologise," Madonna wrote.

Earlier in the day, Miley wrote, "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed.

“I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."

Miley added she got "kicked out of a hotel in Transylvania" for getting Hemsworth a "pen*s cake and licking it" and "swung on a wrecking ball naked". She further said, "But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed. There are no secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring.

“I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. But at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly, but I am not a liar."

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Among other celebrities who have applauded Cyrus for speaking up, include Bella Thorne and Shailene Woodley.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of marriage, and nearly a decade of dating.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.