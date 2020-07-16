No Need to Bully Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande, Focus on Sushant Singh Rajput: Sapna Bhavnani

After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande have been a target of online trolls and the two actresses have been receiving too much hatred on the Internet. The two had even limited comments on social media.

Now, a month after the actor died by suicide, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter to defend Ankita and Rhea and asked Internet users to focus on Sushant instead of bullying the actresses.

She wrote, "These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected.. there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. #RiyaChakraborty AnkitaLokhande.”

Meanwhile, on the one-month death anniversary of the actor, both Rhea and Ankita too to social media to mourn the loss.

In a moving post, Rhea had shared that she will never come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions. She said that words can't express her real state of emotional turmoil along with two photographers from the happy moments that the two spent together. In the pictures, they are smiling, beaming with joy and looks at peace in each other's company.

"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," Rhea wrote on Instagram.

Ankita, on the hand, posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she captioned the image.

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.