'No Need To Discuss His Comments': Chiranjeevi on Garikapati Controversy

Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine after his recent release GodFather performed brilliantly at the box office. It was important for Chiranjeevi to give another hit after Archarya failed to deliver. Despite the declining popularity of the movie among fans, GodFather has crossed Rs.100 crore mark. This is surely a success for the team GodFather. The team is actively involved in press meets these days. At one of the conferences, a journalist asked Chiru’s side of the story on Garikapati’s remarks.

Chiranjeevi said, “Garikapati is an elderly man. There is no need to discuss his comments. I believe it’s not wrong to take a step back from the issue. I am restraining myself from giving a further blow to this so-called controversy.” The Bhola Shankar star added that he has a firm belief in truth and that it will be out soon. “People who have misunderstood will come back,” he said.

