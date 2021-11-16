'No Need to Explain, Respond': Suriya Fan Forum on Jai Bhim Controversy

Fans of Suriya have released a statement in support of their favourite south superstar after his most recent release Jai Bhim landed into a controversy. The makers of the film have been accused of insulting a particular community. The Tamil-language legal drama, starring Suriya, was released recently on Amazon Prime. The film is directed by Gnanavelu. The All India Suriya Fans Club has now appealed to everyone not to respond to the substandard reviews.

As per the reports, the makers have been accused of insulting the Vanniyar community in the film. The controversy erupted within days of the film’s release and now people, supporting different groups, are squabbling over the matter on social media.

Palanichamy, the Mayiladuthurai Bamaga District Secretary, said, “A reward of one lakh rupees will be given to the one who kicks or attacks actor Suriya.”

Now an official statement of the Surya fan forum dated 15.11.21 says, “The film ‘Jai Bhim’ starring Suriya Annan is being heard all over the world as a people’s war cry against the power. The reception and recognition that the film has received have given hope of the change to come in the society in coming years. We have noticed that some people are deliberately spreading anti-film thoughts.”

The notification further adds, “This virtuous community is just watching the unjust things being said against Surya Annan. So as always it is special that we are patient. Not only we, but this country is well aware that Surya Annan is beyond any caste or religious differences. So we do not need to explain or respond to anyone.

We kindly ask our forum for restraint and patience so that we do not overreact.

One of the fans said, “Our older brother Suriya has taught us to remain down to earth and being his die heart fans we will not react to the present controversy".

