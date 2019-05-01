English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Need to Give Any Person Power to Hurt You: Soni Razdan on Personal Attacks
Soni Razdan says it is human to feel bad when attacked personally but the actor has learnt to ignore people who think they have the power to hurt her.
(Image Courtesy: Soni Razdan/ Instagram)
Loading...
Soni Razdan says it is human to feel bad when attacked personally but the actor has learnt to ignore people who think they have the power to hurt her.
On Twitter, Soni has been at the receiving end of right-wing trolls for having anti-majoritarian views. The Britain-born actor also engaged in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli, who launched a personal attack on her, questioning her stand to have opinion about the country when she does not hold Indian citizenship.
When asked, do personal attacks affect her mental health, the actor told PTI that it is only natural to feel that way, at least initially. She said, "Everybody is human, and I'm not an alien... I do feel bad but then at some point you have to stop feeling bad. You have to think who's trying to make me feel bad and why."
The actor said it is important to introspect and not give the power to hurt to anyone. "You need to ask those questions and then you'll find the answers. And then you stop feeling bad immediately. Why give this person the power to make you sad in the first place?"
Soni has been vocal about issues concerning the country, from speaking out about the situation of Kashmiri students who faced threats and violence following Pulwama attack to mob lynching.
As she gears up to promote her film Yours Truly, which will premiere on May 3 on ZEE5, the actor said she has often been advised by people to not be vocal about her views on Twitter.
"There are people who say, 'Don't write that, just promote your films. Why do you have to make a comment about this?' I feel but why not. If I feel something, when am I going to say something? When I'm dead?
"You come to a certain age in life and wonder 'I am holding back for what?' Why not just say it?" she asked.
Follow @news18movies for more
On Twitter, Soni has been at the receiving end of right-wing trolls for having anti-majoritarian views. The Britain-born actor also engaged in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli, who launched a personal attack on her, questioning her stand to have opinion about the country when she does not hold Indian citizenship.
When asked, do personal attacks affect her mental health, the actor told PTI that it is only natural to feel that way, at least initially. She said, "Everybody is human, and I'm not an alien... I do feel bad but then at some point you have to stop feeling bad. You have to think who's trying to make me feel bad and why."
The actor said it is important to introspect and not give the power to hurt to anyone. "You need to ask those questions and then you'll find the answers. And then you stop feeling bad immediately. Why give this person the power to make you sad in the first place?"
Soni has been vocal about issues concerning the country, from speaking out about the situation of Kashmiri students who faced threats and violence following Pulwama attack to mob lynching.
As she gears up to promote her film Yours Truly, which will premiere on May 3 on ZEE5, the actor said she has often been advised by people to not be vocal about her views on Twitter.
"There are people who say, 'Don't write that, just promote your films. Why do you have to make a comment about this?' I feel but why not. If I feel something, when am I going to say something? When I'm dead?
"You come to a certain age in life and wonder 'I am holding back for what?' Why not just say it?" she asked.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- 6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide
- IPL 2019 | Going Back With Memories of a Lifetime: Warner
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results