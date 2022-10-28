No New Episode of Unstoppable With NBK This Week But a Surprise Awaits Fans

The second season of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s popular chat show Unstoppable with NBK has already aired two successful episodes. While the first episode saw Balayya in a chat with his brother-in-law and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, the second episode had budding actors Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Viswak Sen as guests. Both episodes struck a chord with viewers and they were eagerly looking forward to the third episode, supposed to be streamed today on October 28.

However, viewers may be disappointed to learn that no new episode will be streamed on October 28. There were reports that the third episode may feature actress Ramya Krishna along with either young actress Shruti Haasan or Raashi Khanna. People were excited to see the episode, particularly the chemistry between Balayya and Ramya Krishna who have worked on multiple projects together.

However, the shoot did not occur as planned due to call sheet issues. With no new episode to stream, the very first episode with Chandrababu Naidu is being streamed again. However, there is a catch. To compensate for not being able to stream a new episode, the makers will stream the uncensored version of the first episode. This means you can watch many of the parts omitted at the editing table, which may include controversial revelations as well as bloopers. So, if you wanted more out of the episode featuring Chandrababu Naidu, here is your chance to get more.

Unstoppable with NBK marked the OTT debut of Balakrishna as a host and it streams on the Aha OTT service. Balayya, on the other hand, is also shooting for his next film with Gopichand Malineni, the title of which was recently revealed to be Veera Simha Reddy.

